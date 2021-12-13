Advertisement

Iowa GOP leaders talk tax cuts as revenue growth continues

Iowa state budget experts predict state revenue will increase by about 3% for the current...
Iowa state budget experts predict state revenue will increase by about 3% for the current fiscal year as GOP leaders talk tax cuts.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa state budget experts predict state revenue will increase by about 3% for the current fiscal year and 1.7% next year.

Iowa and many other states experienced a boost from federal COVID-19 aid, which fueled increased consumer spending through this year and is reflected in increased tax collections and more state revenue. The challenge is to determine what happens when the impact of the federal dollars wanes.

The budget experts concluded Monday that revenue growth will slow but continue upward.

It all means Iowa is likely to have more than $2 billion in excess revenue that the state has not committed to spending. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislative leaders say they plan to propose significant tax cuts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument
Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that...
Nineteen-year-old man struck, killed by pickup in Springfield
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
Madi Kubik
Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas
First Alert Day Wednesday
6 First Alert Wednesday: Damaging winds and record warmth possible

Latest News

Marvin Esquivel Lopez is accused of killing an Iowa woman and her two children, trial is set to...
Trial set to begin this week in killings of Iowa mother, children
Martinez, 26, was arrested Friday by the Council Bluffs Police Department for nine separate...
Omaha man arrested for assault on Council Bluffs officer
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, 1 unvaccinated
Reece was discharged from the NICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln on Nov. 2, she is the...
Bryan Health discharges youngest-born surviving infant in hospital history