Iowa Corrections report inmate missing from work release

(PHOTO: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate from the Fort Des Moines Men’s Correctional Center Monday evening.

Officials say Nicholas Dewayne Jerrold Stone, 34, didn’t come back to the correctional center Sunday which is required. Stone is described as 5′11 and 282 pounds.

He was convicted in Polk County of third-degree domestic abuse assault or subsequent offense. Stone began his work release in October.

Authorities advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

