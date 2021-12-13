Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A windy Wednesday ahead... possibly damaging gusts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We continue our warming trend through the middle of the week! High temperatures Tuesday will be near 60 with a mix of sun and clouds and occasional breezes... get out and enjoy. Although Wednesday will be warmer, it will be too windy to enjoy time outside. Both days should be record setters:

Record breakers ahead (wowt)

Wednesday’s high of 73 would be an all time record high for the month of December and the latest 70 degree day we’ve seen in Omaha. Unfortunately it comes with strong gusts... High Wind Warnings are in place for the day:

Windy Wednesday (wowt)

We’ve made Wednesday a First Alert Day to the high wind threat. Winds start off from the SW in the 20s to 30s in the morning and by noon will pick up to the 30s, 40s and 50s with the strongest gusts S of Omaha. Winds peak in the late afternoon to early evening with gusts from the 50s to 70s! This could result in tree and power line damage as well as possible power outages. Be prepared!

Strong gusts Wednesday (wowt)

Wednesday also offers up storm chances in the afternoon and evening... a few may be on the stronger to severe side. We’ll watch the 3-7 PM timeframe for our best storm chances as they roll through from W to E. Stay weather aware:

A few strong storms Wednesday (wowt)

The wind and thunderstorms come ahead of a cool down... we’ll drop back to the 40s to finish off the work week with low 30s making an appearance on Saturday. A cooler but quieter forecast continues into the middle of next week with near seasonal highs most afternoons and no mention of rain or snow.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.