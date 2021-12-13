Advertisement

Dodge expressway to be temporarily closed

Nebraska Department of Transportation logo
Nebraska Department of Transportation logo(PHOTO: @NebraskaDOT Facebook page)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that the West Dodge elevated expressway will be temporarily closed.

NDOT officials say the eastbound lanes will be closed, weather permitting, from Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. and will end at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. This does not include Dodge St. itself, only the eastbound elevated expressway lanes.

The release states that a state contractor will be repairing the guardrail.

