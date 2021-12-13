6 First Alert Day Wednesday: Potential damage and power outages from very strong wind Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Wednesday a First Alert Day due to the threat of very strong wind gusts that could lead to damage and power outages in the area. Some brief, fast moving storms could also bring wind gusts and we’ll likely threaten all time December record highs as well. Quite a wild December day is likely headed our way.

Wednesday First Alert (WOWT)

By far the biggest concern will be the SSW wind gusts. Those will spike as high as 65 mph in the area Wednesday afternoon. That will be strong enough to cause some wind damage and lead to power outages for some. The areas with the best chances of seeing wind gusts over 60 mph are near and south of I-80. The strongest gusts will likely be in the 3pm to 6pm time frame but will be very noticeable all day.

Euro WInd Gusts (WOWT)

There is also the potential for some isolated very fast moving storms to develop as a front races through the area late Wednesday afternoon. These could give us a brief round of rain with some downpours and the potential for some isolated severe wind gusts too. Remember that anything over 58 mph is considered a severe wind gust and can do damage so whether it is from gusty winds all day or from a storm itself, the wind will be a factor Wednesday afternoon.

Record highs will be broken Wednesday afternoon too. The current daily record is 61 set in 2002 and will likely be surpassed by lunch time. The all time December high temperature of 72 degree is within reach as well.

Record Highs (WOWT)

