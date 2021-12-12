Southeast Kansas voters approve rare recall of official

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. - Voters in southeast Kansas managed to do something state law makes difficult when they voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner.

The vote to remove Labette County Commissioner Brian Kinzie from office won’t be official until Monday, but he has conceded that he lost the race.

The campaign against Kinzie was based on the fact that he violated Kansas’ open meetings act when he had a phone conversation with another member of the three-person county commission. The Kansas Attorney General’s office investigated that. And recall petition organizers also raised concerns about whether Kinzie’s family would benefit financially from a proposed wind farm.

