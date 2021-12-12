Advertisement

Southeast Kansas voters approve rare recall of official

Voters in southeast Kansas voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner.
Voters in southeast Kansas voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. - Voters in southeast Kansas managed to do something state law makes difficult when they voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner.

The vote to remove Labette County Commissioner Brian Kinzie from office won’t be official until Monday, but he has conceded that he lost the race.

The campaign against Kinzie was based on the fact that he violated Kansas’ open meetings act when he had a phone conversation with another member of the three-person county commission. The Kansas Attorney General’s office investigated that. And recall petition organizers also raised concerns about whether Kinzie’s family would benefit financially from a proposed wind farm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others
Nebraska State Patrol troopers reported over 150 weather-related incidents on Saturday morning...
NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed
Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument

Latest News

First Alert Day Wednesday
6 First Alert Wednesday: Damaging winds and record warmth possible
Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Record warmth on the way along with high winds
Record warmth on the way along with high winds
After a year off due to COVID, the Holidays with the Blue event celebrated another year at...
Omaha's Holidays with the Blue returns to Omaha South High School
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning that...
19-year-old killed after struck by pickup in fatal Springfield accident