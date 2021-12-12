Peterson won’t seek third term as Nebraska attorney general

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson won’t seek a third term in office in 2022.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Peterson announced his plans in a note to family and friends that the newspaper obtained Saturday.

Peterson is a Republican who served as assistant state attorney general before he was first elected in 2014. He ran unopposed in 2018. Peterson said in his note that “it has been a unique privilege to serve our state as Attorney General.”

During his time in office, Peterson challenged several policies established by the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations.

