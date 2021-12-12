OPD: 2 injured in north Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a north Omaha shooting on Saturday night that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. after police say the city’s gunshot tracking system, ShotSpotter, detected 21 rounds fired near N. 33rd and Emmet St.

Law enforcement was then reportedly directed to 30th and Pinkney where they found the two shooting victims inside a car.

Investigators tell 6 News they believe the victims were shot while inside the car and then drove to the 30th and Pinkney location.

Police say they are interviewing at least one witness and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.