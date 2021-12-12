Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department reports one person was injured during a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha Saturday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a residence near N. 30th and Maplewood Blvd.
The victim reportedly told responding officers that he was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when she stabbed him with a large kitchen knife. Police say she left the scene before they arrived.
Officers report the 30-year-old victim was taken to CUMC - Bergan Mercy with a non-life-threatening injury.
