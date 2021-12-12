Advertisement

Omaha woman stabs boyfriend during argument

Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital...
Omaha Police report a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.(WILX)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department reports one person was injured during a domestic violence cutting in north Omaha Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a residence near N. 30th and Maplewood Blvd.

The victim reportedly told responding officers that he was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when she stabbed him with a large kitchen knife. Police say she left the scene before they arrived.

Officers report the 30-year-old victim was taken to CUMC - Bergan Mercy with a non-life-threatening injury.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others
Nebraska State Patrol troopers reported over 150 weather-related incidents on Saturday morning...
NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed
Madi Kubik
Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas

Latest News

Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that...
Nineteen-year-old man struck, killed by pickup in Springfield
Omaha Police are investigating a north Omaha shooting on Saturday night that left two people...
OPD: 2 injured in north Omaha shooting
Omaha Police are investigating a north Omaha shooting on Saturday night that left two people...
OPD: 2 injured in north Omaha shooting
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – More melting on the way Sunday with warmer temperatures