Advertisement

Nineteen-year-old man struck, killed by pickup in Springfield

Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that...
Sarpy County Sheriffs are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in Springfield that led to one 19-year-old being struck and killed by a pickup.(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) - Sarpy County authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Sunday near Springfield, Nebraska.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Richards said the man died at the scene of the crash near 132nd and Main streets. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Richards said the 19-year-old and two 18-year-old men were in a Ford pickup truck, but the 19-year-old got out of the truck before the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine how the 19-year-old came to be struck by the pickup. His name was not immediately released on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others
Nebraska State Patrol troopers reported over 150 weather-related incidents on Saturday morning...
NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed
Madi Kubik
Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas

Latest News

Omaha Police are investigating a north Omaha shooting on Saturday night that left two people...
OPD: 2 injured in north Omaha shooting
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – More melting on the way Sunday with warmer temperatures
Sunday, December 12th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
16-year-old Haili Foster is continuing her life-long tradition of donating diapers every year.
16-year-old Omaha girl continues diaper donation tradition started at age one