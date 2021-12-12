Advertisement

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – More melting on the way Sunday with warmer temperatures

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha made it up to 40° Saturday afternoon, which was enough to get the streets clean and really melt the snow in south-facing yards and driveways. Temperatures did dip below-freezing Saturday night but started rising during the early morning hours Sunday due to a band of clouds and southerly winds.

With the high clouds moving out, mostly sunny skies and SSW winds will push temperatures into the lower 50s this afternoon. Any snow you do have left in your yard should melt throughout the day today! SSW winds may gust to around 25 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday
Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday(WOWT)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies move in tonight with lows in the upper 20s. More clouds will be around Monday, but highs should once again reach the lower 50s.

Mid to upper 50s are likely Tuesday before highs soar into the lower 70s (!!) Wednesday. Wednesday will be a record-breaker for sure. The very warm air will come with high winds, however, with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible! Showers and storms are possible as well, Wednesday afternoon through the early overnight hours.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Temperatures plummet behind this system, with highs back in the 40s and 30s for the second half of the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others
Nebraska State Patrol troopers reported over 150 weather-related incidents on Saturday morning...
NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed
Council Bluffs family spreads message of hope after viral online video

Latest News

Sunday, December 12th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Omaha's Sunday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Melting continues Sunday
David’s Evening Forecast - Melting continues Sunday
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Mostly sunny skies and melting snow this weekend