Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – More melting on the way Sunday with warmer temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha made it up to 40° Saturday afternoon, which was enough to get the streets clean and really melt the snow in south-facing yards and driveways. Temperatures did dip below-freezing Saturday night but started rising during the early morning hours Sunday due to a band of clouds and southerly winds.

With the high clouds moving out, mostly sunny skies and SSW winds will push temperatures into the lower 50s this afternoon. Any snow you do have left in your yard should melt throughout the day today! SSW winds may gust to around 25 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday (WOWT)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies move in tonight with lows in the upper 20s. More clouds will be around Monday, but highs should once again reach the lower 50s.

Mid to upper 50s are likely Tuesday before highs soar into the lower 70s (!!) Wednesday. Wednesday will be a record-breaker for sure. The very warm air will come with high winds, however, with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible! Showers and storms are possible as well, Wednesday afternoon through the early overnight hours.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures plummet behind this system, with highs back in the 40s and 30s for the second half of the 10-day forecast.

