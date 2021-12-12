Huskers volleyball advances to the Final Four by beating Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will play in a fifth Final Four in seven years thanks to a four-set win against Texas, 25-19 25-23 23-25 25-21. It will also be the tenth Final Four for John Cook leading the program and the 16th all-time for the Huskers.

This wraps up a great weekend in Austin where Nebraska won six of seven sets against the Longhorns and Illinois. Texas was the overall number two seed. Nebraska is the lowest seeded team (tenth) to advance to the NCAA semifinal since BYU did it without being seeded in 2014.

Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst led Nebraska with 15 kills each, Batenhorst hit .406 while Lindsay Krause delivered 13 kills. Texas had 14 service errors.

The Huskers will next play Pitt in the second game Thursday in Columbus.

