David’s Evening Forecast - Record warmth on the way along with high winds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild weather returned to the metro today with afternoon temperatures warming into the middle 50s. The warm-up helping to melt off the remaining snow patches around town, though some thicker snow will remain to the north of town for another day or two. Temperatures will dip back into the 40s after sunset, with a steady south breeze helping to keep temperatures above average into the overnight. We should see lows dip into the upper 20s by early Monday morning.

The mild stretch of weather will continue on Monday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 50s despite some extra clouds. The continued warmth will help to take care of any remaining snow cover to the north of the metro. Even warmer conditions are expected on Tuesday, temperatures warming into the upper 50s, potentially tieing or breaking the record high of 59 degrees.

Potential Record Warmth (WOWT)

Some wild December weather is on the way for Wednesday. A powerful storm system will push into the plains Wednesday morning, bringing increasing south winds. The south winds combing with sunshine will lead to a very quick warm-up, temperatures jumping into the 60s and 70s across the region. Record highs will likely be smashed in the metro, with highs reaching 70 to 72. In fact, the record high for the entire month of December, currently 72, could be in jeopardy.

Unfortunately, with the warmth will also come some intense winds. South to southwest wind gusts of 40 o 60mph are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Winds of that magnitude could result in some scattered tree damage or power outages. Certainly, it will make it incredibly difficult to get outdoors. Any yard decorations or furniture should be secured to make sure it does not blow away. If you have outdoor activities planned, you likely want to think about postponing or moving them indoors. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible in the evening as a cold front moves through, but storm coverage looks limited at the moment.

Powerful Winds Likely Wednesday (WOWT)

Behind that cold front, chillier weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Highs fall back into the 40s and 30s through the upcoming weekend.

