Advertisement

Creighton knocks off 24th ranked BYU 83-71 in Sioux Falls

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the first game for the program in the state of South Dakota since 1975 Creighton beats BYU 83-71. The Bluejays built a 21-point lead against the 24th ranked team and never left a doubt winning by a dozen points.

The three Ryan’s, Hawkins, Kalkbrenner and Nembhard, scored a combined 56 points. Hawkins led with a season-high 25 against a team that already beat Oregon, Utah and San Diego State. Hawkins is now 167-10 as a college player.

This was the first game for the Jays on a neutral floor not connected to a tournament in 50 years. The program has now beaten a ranked team at least once a season the past nine campaings and it’s the 25th win against a ranked team for Greg McDermott at Creighton. The Jays will be back home Tuesday against Arizona State.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

Latest News

Omaha hosting ‘The Basketball Tournament’ in 2022 regional
Omaha Hockey
4th ranked Western Michigan beats 14th ranked Omaha 4-2
Huskers Volleyball
NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Huskers beat Illinois in three sets
Khloe Lemon
Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Khloe Lemon