Creighton knocks off 24th ranked BYU 83-71 in Sioux Falls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the first game for the program in the state of South Dakota since 1975 Creighton beats BYU 83-71. The Bluejays built a 21-point lead against the 24th ranked team and never left a doubt winning by a dozen points.

The three Ryan’s, Hawkins, Kalkbrenner and Nembhard, scored a combined 56 points. Hawkins led with a season-high 25 against a team that already beat Oregon, Utah and San Diego State. Hawkins is now 167-10 as a college player.

This was the first game for the Jays on a neutral floor not connected to a tournament in 50 years. The program has now beaten a ranked team at least once a season the past nine campaings and it’s the 25th win against a ranked team for Greg McDermott at Creighton. The Jays will be back home Tuesday against Arizona State.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.