6 First Alert Wednesday: Damaging winds and record warmth possible

First Alert Day Wednesday
First Alert Day Wednesday(WOWT)
By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 New has declared a First Alert Day for Wednesday. We are tracking the potential for damaging wind gusts along with record warmth.

A powerful storm system will swing out into the plains early Wednesday morning, pushing a warm front through Nebraska and Iowa during the morning hours. This storm system will feature very low pressure, which will result in powerful winds across the plains states. The strong winds will help to pull in some unusually warm air, setting the stage for record warmth. Temperatures will likely jump into the 60s and 70s Wednesday afternoon, potentially smashing record highs across the region. The record for the entire month of December of 72 degrees could be in jeopardy here in the metro.

As temperatures rise, so will wind gusts. We could see gusts climb into the 40 to 60mph range, with some potential for isolated higher gusts. Winds of that magnitude could result in some scattered tree damage or power outages. Certainly, it will make it incredibly difficult to get outdoors. Any yard decorations or furniture should be secured to make sure it does not blow away. If you have outdoor activities planned, you likely want to think about postponing or moving them indoors. The intense winds should start to die down in the evening.

Powerful Winds Likely Wednesday
Powerful Winds Likely Wednesday(WOWT)

A cold front will move through late in the evening, bringing an end to the unusual warmth. That front may be able to trigger a few scattered thunderstorms. At the moment, storm coverage looks rather sparse, but if any storms are able to form they could contain strong winds.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast(WOWT)

