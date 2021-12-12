16-year-old Omaha girl continues diaper donation tradition started at age one

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ‘Tis the season to donate and to make a difference.

Saturday, channel 94.1 puts on day two of their diaper drive.

This is their 19th year hosting the event.

The diaper drive can be crucial to many families in the Omaha-metro area.

“The term they use now, they say lack of diapers equals poverty. So diaper banks are picking up around the country — it’s a thing just like a canned-food drive,” said Jeff Degan from the Big Party Show.

This year they’re trying to get over a million diapers for the third year in a row. Someone who is a big help with that goal every year is Haili Foster and her family.

She has been donating diapers since she was one year old. It all started with her family donating her extra diapers and has grown to be a tradition for Haili.

“It makes me feel good helping other people, feeling like I did something for this community. And I don’t need a bunch of gifts for my birthday so instead, I ask people to give me diapers instead so I can help people who actually need it,” said Haili Foster.

Her birthday is on December 1st. This year, she broke her personal record by donating over 5,600 diapers to this event. Now how in the world is she getting this many diapers on her birthday??

“I did gymnastics for a while so I asked all my gymnastic friends and my cheer friends and my family and just everyone else who wants to help donate,” she said.

Haili’s sister Lexi also helps with donations for another donating event. It’s safe to say their parents are very proud of their two daughters.

“Were just both very grateful as the girls get older that they choose to do it, cause we knew at a certain point that they may not want to do that and want presents from their friends and family. And were just very grateful they continue to do it on their own,” said their mother Lyndsey Foster.

