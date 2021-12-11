Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 10

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 10.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A devastating case for the Oxford community leads to two parents being charged by city officials for their role, or lack thereof, in the high school shooting last week in Michigan.

A 43-year-old suspected home intruder was shot and killed last Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. in Bellevue near 17th and Yorktown streets.

An alarming break-in attempt in the usually-quiet area of Gretna has residences on edge.

Officers responded to a fatal crash near 38th and Farnam in the Blackstone area after a 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 30-year-old driver, William Wright, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

In response to #3 on this week’s Top 6, Omaha community members begin to question the safety of the bar-filled Blackstone area after a crash killed a 20-year-old woman.

The #1 story for this week comes with a warning - be aware of online scammers. One Omaha family fell victim to a cash app scam that gave an outsider access to their bank account.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

