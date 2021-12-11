Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 10
The parents of the Oxford high school shooter, an Omaha cash app scam, and a fatal crash in the Blackstone area that has raised local safety questions all highlight the Dec. 10 edition of Top 6 on 6.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 10.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Michigan school shooting: Parents of suspect taken into custody
A devastating case for the Oxford community leads to two parents being charged by city officials for their role, or lack thereof, in the high school shooting last week in Michigan.
5. Suspected Bellevue home intruder shot and killed
A 43-year-old suspected home intruder was shot and killed last Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. in Bellevue near 17th and Yorktown streets.
4. 6 On Your Side: Scary break-in attempt in Gretna
An alarming break-in attempt in the usually-quiet area of Gretna has residences on edge.
3. Fatal Blackstone crash 38th and Farnam
Officers responded to a fatal crash near 38th and Farnam in the Blackstone area after a 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 30-year-old driver, William Wright, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
2. 6 On Your Side: Pedestrian safety concerns in Blackstone
In response to #3 on this week’s Top 6, Omaha community members begin to question the safety of the bar-filled Blackstone area after a crash killed a 20-year-old woman.
1. Phony text triggers cash withdrawal for Omaha family
The #1 story for this week comes with a warning - be aware of online scammers. One Omaha family fell victim to a cash app scam that gave an outsider access to their bank account.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories

