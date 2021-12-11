Omaha police investigating downtown hit and run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident Friday night that sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near 13th and Dodge streets.

They say two pedestrians, a 64-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, were hit by a westbound car when crossing Dodge from south to north. OPD reports the westbound vehicle continued and did not stop.

Both individuals hit by the car were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating this hit and run. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

