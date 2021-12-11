Omaha police, city council combatting mental health crisis with 2022 legislation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council and Omaha Police Department have drawn up a plan to address those in need of mental health assistance before they land behind bars.

Earlier this year, police received a call to deal with someone who had a mental health issue. A mental health professional also answered the call — there are six mental health practitioners in OPD’s responder program. They say they’ve been busy.

“We handle between three and four hundred calls, mental health-related calls per month,” said OPD Deputy Chief Michele Bang.

So far, the program seems to be working. Instead of taking an individual who needs help to jail, they connect with them with resources to get the help they need.

“I think it’s extremely valuable for the community,” said Lindsay Kroll, mental health coordinator. “It’s about providing the right intervention at the right time by the right person for those who are in a crisis.”

Despite being a mental health coordinator, state statute only allows a law enforcement officer to take emergency protective custody of a person in a mental health crisis.

OPD and city officials want to change that.

They want to give qualified professional health care practitioners the authority to take a person experiencing a mental health crisis into protective custody.

“Right now that mental health practitioner is going to have to call a law enforcement officer to do that and what that does is stigmatize that person, it criminalizes in some ways that persons mental health condition,” said (FILL W NAME).

“I think we’ve seen a national push to try to remove law enforcements’ need to respond to people with a mental health crisis,” said (FIND OUT NAME).

“Overall the community is very supportive of the program,” said ( FILL IN HERE). “Obviously the city council and the mayor are supportive of the program as well as we continue to expand it.”

The Omaha Police Department says they plan to hire an additional mental health care professional to deal with juvenile cases.

For now, changing the state statute to give qualified mental health care professionals the authority to place someone experiencing a mental health crisis in emergency protective custody is part of the city’s legislative package for 2022.

