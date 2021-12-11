Advertisement

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar

(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking the public for help as they investigate a deadly shooting at DJ’s Dugout last month.

While OPD Homicide Unit further investigates with detectives, they believe many people witnessed the shooting but haven’t reached out to authorities.

Officials urge anyone that was at the shooting to call the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or provide information anonymously through Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Officers went to DJ’s Dugout near North 114th St. Nov. 20th for a report of shots fired. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting at Methodist Hospital and found out 20-year-old Demetrius Johnson was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to the release, a second victim arrived at Nebraska Medicine Center with a non-life-threatening injury to his right foot.

