Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the destruction of property investigation at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Police say 42-year-old David Orlawski was arrested Friday evening for Felony Criminal Mischief over $5,000.

Law enforcement also says that Orlawski has an outstanding felony warrant out of Council Bluffs for a similar charge.

