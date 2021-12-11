Advertisement

Omaha police arrest Bob Kerrey Bridge vandalism suspect

The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property...
The Omaha Police Department arrested Orlawski, 42, in connection to the destruction of property investigation at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the destruction of property investigation at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Police say 42-year-old David Orlawski was arrested Friday evening for Felony Criminal Mischief over $5,000.

Law enforcement also says that Orlawski has an outstanding felony warrant out of Council Bluffs for a similar charge.

