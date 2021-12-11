Advertisement

Omaha hosting ‘The Basketball Tournament’ in 2022 regional

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Sports Commission announced Wednesday that The Basketball Tournament will feature Omaha’s D.J. Sokol Arena as one of its regional location sites in July 2022.

The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all, is aired on ESPN will be in Omaha from July 16-19, 2022.

The Creighton Bluejays alma mater team, the Omaha Blue Crew, will reportedly serve as the headliner team for the regional event. They are led by the Omaha-native general manager/head coach Josh Jones.

In last year’s tournament, the Omaha Blue Crew won their first game by upsetting a Kansas State alma mater team but then lost their second game to a team featuring multiple players from former Missouri Valley Conference foes from Wichita State.

“For the past five years, it’s almost annoying how many times people have told me how incredible Creighton fans are and how well TBT would be received there,” said Jon Mugar, CEO and Founder of The Basketball Tournament. “We’re excited to partner with the Omaha Sports Commission to bring this great competition to Omaha.”

Tickets will be available soon at the D.J Sokol Arena box office and online at Ticketmaster.

