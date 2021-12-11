Advertisement

NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.(NSP)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reports more than 150 weather-related incidents during the winter storm that hit much of Nebraska on Friday.

NSP officials confirm that one of these incidents involved a trooper’s patrol car being struck by a semi while the trooper was responding to another crash.

NSP says that emergency crews were responding to a crash near Elm Creek on Interstate 80 around 8:50 p.m. Friday night when a trooper parked his car in the median. An approaching semi then jack-knifed approaching the crash scene on I-80 and struck the trooper’s car, without him inside, totaling it.

The trooper’s car being hit on top of the prior crash scene blocked both directions of travel on I-80 for approximately three hours.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

NSP officials say troopers responded to 35 crashes, performed 117 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies in 29 incidents. Approximately half of those incidents occurred after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

“Though the snow has stopped, winter driving conditions continue across much of the state today,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Please check conditions with 511 Nebraska before traveling, wear your seat belt, and watch your speed.”

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.(NSP)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

Latest News

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Fatal crash near Mead kills two
Omaha hosting ‘The Basketball Tournament’ in 2022 regional
WOWT 6 News logo
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 10
The U.S. Department of Justice recently issued a strong condemnation of the way Iowa treats...
Federal report: Iowa violates rights of disabled people