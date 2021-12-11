NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reports more than 150 weather-related incidents during the winter storm that hit much of Nebraska on Friday.

NSP officials confirm that one of these incidents involved a trooper’s patrol car being struck by a semi while the trooper was responding to another crash.

NSP says that emergency crews were responding to a crash near Elm Creek on Interstate 80 around 8:50 p.m. Friday night when a trooper parked his car in the median. An approaching semi then jack-knifed approaching the crash scene on I-80 and struck the trooper’s car, without him inside, totaling it.

The trooper’s car being hit on top of the prior crash scene blocked both directions of travel on I-80 for approximately three hours.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

NSP officials say troopers responded to 35 crashes, performed 117 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies in 29 incidents. Approximately half of those incidents occurred after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

“Though the snow has stopped, winter driving conditions continue across much of the state today,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Please check conditions with 511 Nebraska before traveling, wear your seat belt, and watch your speed.”

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night. (NSP)

