Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Mostly sunny skies and melting snow this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our first measurable snow of the season dropped anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of fresh powder across most of the Omaha Metro Friday evening into the overnight. Many of the main roads as of Saturday morning were clear, just wet. Some side streets may be partially covered with slick spots due to temperatures dipping below freezing.

This first snowfall likely won’t be sticking around long, however. Plentiful sunshine will warm temperatures into the 40s Saturday afternoon with a west wind 7-15 mph. We’ll drop down to around 30° Saturday night, before SSW winds warm temperatures into the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday(WOWT)

Highs will warm into the 50s yet again Monday and Tuesday, before soaring into the upper-70s (!!) Wednesday. Anything above 61° would be record-breaking for December 15th. This warmth will come with very gusty winds, however, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms by the evening.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Temperatures plummet yet again Thursday, with highs in the 30s and 40s for the second half of the 10-day forecast.

