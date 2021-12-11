Advertisement

Legendery Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. His son asked for prayers for Fernández, who has been in poor health for months.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vicente Fernández Jr., son of legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, said that his father is in “critical condition.”

The son denied rumors that his father had passed away.

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer is admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández said that his father “is delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The younger Fernández called rumors about his father passing “a total lie.”

The singer has been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer. He had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

Latest News

David’s Evening Forecast - Melting continues Sunday
Nebraska State Patrol troopers reported over 150 weather-related incidents on Saturday morning...
NSP car totaled as troopers report over 150 weather-related incidents
Several states in the southeast are devastated after severe weather and tornadoes tore through...
Severe weather devastates midwest and southern states with casualties
The Diaper Drive at the Linden Market on 132nd and West Dodge Road is celebrating another...
Linden Market Diaper Drive in 19th year