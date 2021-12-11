Advertisement

Kansas police officer’s puppy beheaded in ‘targeted’ attack

Police in Parsons, Kansas, are investigating what they believe to be a targeted attack after...
Police in Parsons, Kansas, are investigating what they believe to be a targeted attack after one officer's puppy was beheaded.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) - Parsons police say someone beheaded a puppy belonging to one of their officers in what they termed a “targeted attack.”

Police said the officer found the 3-month-old puppy, named Ranger, dead in her yard last Friday. Investigators determined the dog had been taken to another location, killed, and then returned to the officer’s home.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said investigators believe the puppy’s death was a targeted attack against the officer.

The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case. The suspect or suspects could face felony animal cruelty and trespassing charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

Latest News

Delta Air Lines announced that the twice-daily flights between Minneapolis and Lincoln have...
Delta Air Lines cancels flights between Lincoln, Minneapolis
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that sent two people to the...
Omaha police investigating downtown hit and run
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed