Hunters find dead cougar in Iowa with snare around neck

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports that a group of hunters found a 120 lb mountain lion dead in east-central Iowa.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - Wildlife officials say deer hunters found a dead mountain lion with a broken snare around its neck in east-central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the nearly 120-pound cat was found Tuesday in Poweshiek County by a group of hunters.

Department wildlife biologist Vince Evelsizer told the Des Moines Register that the agency will conduct tests on the carcass to try to get more information on the mountain lion’s background. Confirmed mountain lion sightings in Iowa are rare.

