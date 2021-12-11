Advertisement

Federal report: Iowa violates rights of disabled people

The U.S. Department of Justice recently issued a strong condemnation of the way Iowa treats...
The U.S. Department of Justice recently issued a strong condemnation of the way Iowa treats people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a strong condemnation of the way Iowa treats people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, telling the state it must find ways to care for people in community settings and not in institutions or be sued.

A federal civil rights lawyer said in a letter and report sent to state officials that after a yearlong investigation the DOJ concluded Iowa likely violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by institutionalizing people who should be placed in community settings.

The investigation focused on state-run institutions in Woodward and Glenwood. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia says she is committed to ensuring people are able to live their most independent lives possible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

Latest News

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Fatal crash near Mead kills two
Omaha hosting ‘The Basketball Tournament’ in 2022 regional
WOWT 6 News logo
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 10
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states