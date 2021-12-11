Advertisement

Fatal crash near Mead kills two

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people and injured two others.(WPTA)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal crash just north of Mead has killed two people.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that two people have died from the crash and two others are injured and being transported to a nearby hospital.

The severity of injuries and identities of the parties involved have not been released at this time.

The crash occurred on Highway 77, just north of Mead, around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ask for help in deadly shooting at sports bar
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
NSP reports over 150 weather-related incidents, one cruiser destroyed
Omaha hosting ‘The Basketball Tournament’ in 2022 regional
WOWT 6 News logo
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 10
The U.S. Department of Justice recently issued a strong condemnation of the way Iowa treats...
Federal report: Iowa violates rights of disabled people