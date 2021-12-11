Fatal crash near Mead kills two

MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal crash just north of Mead has killed two people.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that two people have died from the crash and two others are injured and being transported to a nearby hospital.

The severity of injuries and identities of the parties involved have not been released at this time.

The crash occurred on Highway 77, just north of Mead, around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.