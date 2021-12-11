Dundee Elementary students bring smiles to seniors at living facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents are overwhelmed with happiness thanks to some elementary students.

“I feel like I can finally make an impact on the world and help someone and not just be this person that goes to school,” said sixth-grade student Isabella Grace.

Students at Dundee Elementary have been painting and writing letters throughout the week for residents at Hillcrest Mable Rose.

The director of patient and family services reached out to art teacher Sarah Brogren-Haynes about making some paintings for the residents. There was no question they would help out.

“They’re amazing and this whole community is a really generous community so these are the perfect kids to do this kind of project,” said Art Teacher Sarah Brogen-Haynes.

The second, fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade classes participated and creating all kinds of art.

“We’ve got still life’s with our flowers, and then landscapes, abstract landscapes, and cityscapes,” said Haynes.

In this sixth-grade class, students painted flowers. Westin Moore thinks the picture can represent many different things.

“Flowers can really mean like just a lot of things like happiness and stuff and it’s just normal,” said sixth-grader Westin Moore.

No matter what it means Isabella Grace believes the art will have an impact on those who receive it.

“I think that these paintings can really liven up their day and make them really happy.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

It not only brings a smile and joy to them that day but they’ll keep it and they’ll reminisce and share it with their family and friends as well so it’s an ongoing piece of joy for them,” said Nicole Ellermeier.

Some residents plan on showing off what they received from the students.

”I bet most of them will share it with their families and post it on their wall, post it on their refrigerator, and maybe even right back to the children as well if able.”

