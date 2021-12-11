David’s Evening Forecast - Melting continues Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much of the region waking up to a layer of snow this morning after our first real taste of winter rolled through overnight. Most of the metro seeing between 1 and 2 inches of snow, with some slightly higher amounts to the north. Afternoon sunshine warmed us to around 40 degrees, and helped to melt off much of that snow. There are still patches of snow cover in the metro, with again the thicker snow to the north still on the ground. We’ll be chilly but quiet tonight, temperatures sliding back into the low 30s and upper 20s, but still actually staying above average for this time of year.

Friday Night Snow Totals (WOWT)

Our mild December will quickly return for the second half fo the weekend, a strong south to southwest breeze will push temperatures back into the 50s Sunday afternoon, likely melting off most of what snow remains in the metro. We stay quite mile right on into Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s both days.

Warm pattern returns next week (WOWT)

A powerful storm system will push into the region on Wednesday. That storm will actually pull in some incredible warmth, leading to the potential to smash some record highs Wednesday afternoon. Right now we are looking at the possibility that highs reach into the 70s in the metro, which would not only break the record high for Wednesday but could threaten the record high for the entire month of December. Unfortunately, it will likely be difficult to enjoy the warmth, as the system will also come with powerful winds. It’s not out of the question that we could see wind gusts of 40 to 60mph Wednesday afternoon. We will also see a cold front swing through Wednesday evening, which could fire off some scattered thunderstorms. Behind the front, slightly more seasonable temperatures will settle in for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.