Council member bringing Nebraska-based coffee chain to S.C.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA (AP) - A Nebraska-based coffee shop chain is coming to South Carolina.

Richland County Council member Joe Walker III and business partner Andrew Reed plan to bring 25 Scooter’s Coffee locations to the state.

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 and is based in Nebraska. There are more than 300 Scooter’s locations across 21 states.

Walker told The State newspaper that he has rights to bring the franchise to Richland, Orangeburg, and Sumter counties in the Midlands area; and to Pickens, Anderson, and Oconee counties in the Upstate.

