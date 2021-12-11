Council Bluffs family spreads message of hope after viral online video

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family from Council Bluffs is gaining a lot of attention on social media after they posted a touching video this week.

The video shows the Fidone children saying a special goodnight to their father receiving chemo at Nebraska Medicine.

Mark Fidone started chemo at Nebraska Medicine in 2019. His family has been right by his side each step of the way.

Most days of the week they are in the room with him as he gets treatment.

“We just act like we are at home. We sit on the couch and talk about our day and talk about practice and who we wrestled against and how it went. We talk about what’s on TV. Just very normal stuff,” said Melissa Fidone, Mark’s wife.

Mark’s wife, Melissa says it hasn’t always been like this, though. When the pandemic hit, it was crushing for the entire family.

“The first time he was up here, I wasn’t allowed in the room. I dropped him off and I sat in the garage and read a book for five hours and it was hard. I didn’t get to talk to any of the nurses or doctors and I had no relationship with anybody up there and it was lonely for him.”

So precious moments like this, together as a family aren’t taken for granted. That’s where this video, now gaining a lot of online traction comes in.

Thank you to the Fidone family for letting us share this video. That flicker of light shines as bright as the sun! https://t.co/lfcXsfdnBv — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) December 9, 2021

“We had visited him and we came down here to eat afterward and he called and was like ‘hey can you have them come over and wave.’”

“We were really excited to see daddy flashing his lights up there,” said Zeta and Sebastiano Fidone.

It’s a moment the family says they didn’t expect to get so much attention on social media. But they say they hope other families going through something similar use it as a message of hope.

“Whenever someone says it’s hard, I can’t believe you have to go through that. We just know that it’s temporary.”

And they of course have a message for Dad.

“I love you, daddy! Love you!”

