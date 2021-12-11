4th ranked Western Michigan beats 14th ranked Omaha 4-2

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Broncos built a 3-0 lead thanks in part to Ethen Frank who’s from Papillion and they held on late to win the series opener against Omaha 4-2. Ethen scored their third and fourth goals, the final one was an empty netter in the final seconds. They were his sixteenth and seventeenth goals of the season.

The Mavericks made a run with a second-period goal by Taylor Ward on a power play and another by Jack Randl in the third period. Down by one at that point the Mavs had a chance in the final period, they just didn’t find a way to score a third.

The game was played in Kalamazoo and they will meet again Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.