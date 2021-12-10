Plattsmouth man sentenced for transportation of child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 51-year-old man from Plattsmouth was sentenced in an Omaha federal court on Wednesday for the transportation of child pornography.

Court documents state that Jeffrey Fox was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment and a $20,000 fine to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Law enforcement says that on Oct. 21, 2018, Fox uploaded 15 images of child pornography to his Yahoo account. Records show that investigators conducted a search warrant on the Yahoo account and located 10 instances between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018 in which Fox uploaded child pornography to the account. Police report that Fox admitted to sending child pornography to the account.

