Omaha Symphony preps for upcoming Christmas show

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “There is no better way to ring in the holidays than with your Omaha Symphony and our Christmas celebration.”

The Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration includes more than the 68-piece orchestra in its one-of-a-kind show.

“Throughout the nation, I’m unaware of any orchestra that combines a full orchestra with a full Broadway cast. In this case, we have eight singers, dancers plus we have a moving ensemble of 12 singers that are local,” said Ernest Richarson.

Hannah Corneau is a Broadway veteran, performing in shows like Wicked. This is her first visit to Omaha and she’s excited to spread the holiday cheer.

“How thrilling to be in the Holland Center. That I mean holds so many dear hearts for this holiday season. It’s going to be thrilling. The energy I can not wait to feel it. It’s going to be magical,” said Hannah Corneau.

Last year it was a streaming-only show with nobody in attendance due to COVID. This year, the performers and audience will be able to feed off each other’s excitement and energy.

“The audience is going to feel it’s pretty palpable because as much as they are there for entertainment, the performers are really wanting to share and hear something,” said Parker Esse.

The performers want everyone to feel like it’s Christmas Day in the Holland Center.

“Hopefully they get a little dose of Christmas magic. That’s our goal.”

The cast of the Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration wrapped up remote rehearsals and arrive in Omaha today! Follow right along for a peek behind the scenes of how the show comes together, and grab your tickets before they're gone >> https://t.co/ONH5NGeTf7 pic.twitter.com/PtA1qBr4BU — Omaha Symphony (@omahasymphony) December 9, 2021

