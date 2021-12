Omaha Police investigate overnight robbery at Kum & Go

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of an overnight robbery at a gas station Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at a Kum & Go gas station near West Maple Road and Emmet Street at 2:16 a.m. and an employee said a man dressed in all black entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded money.

The man left heading northeast with an unknown amount of money.

