Omaha man sentenced after convicted for impersonating a federal officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced on Tuesday convicted of impersonation of a federal officer.

Jeff Ostdiek is going to prison for 17 months. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he claimed to be a postal inspector in 2016 and 2017.

It’s reported he once demanded to meet with someone at the Douglas County courthouse. Ostdiek is also accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshall in September 2020 at several locations across Omaha.

When he gets out of prison, Ostdiek will be on supervised release for a year.

