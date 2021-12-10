Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced after convicted for impersonating a federal officer

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced on Tuesday convicted of impersonation of a federal officer.

Jeff Ostdiek is going to prison for 17 months. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he claimed to be a postal inspector in 2016 and 2017.

It’s reported he once demanded to meet with someone at the Douglas County courthouse. Ostdiek is also accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshall in September 2020 at several locations across Omaha.

When he gets out of prison, Ostdiek will be on supervised release for a year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
Nebraska doctors running out of options reaching out to people unvaccinated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect
City officials in Ralston will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to unveil the new name...
Ralston announces new name, partner for arena
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Omaha pipe bomb arrest becomes federal case

Latest News

Omaha Symphony preps for upcoming Christmas show
Omaha metro educator speaks on teacher burnout
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Christmas celebration preparation at Omaha Symphony
Christmas celebration preparation at Omaha Symphony