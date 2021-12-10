Omaha man sentenced after convicted for impersonating a federal officer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced on Tuesday convicted of impersonation of a federal officer.
Jeff Ostdiek is going to prison for 17 months. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he claimed to be a postal inspector in 2016 and 2017.
It’s reported he once demanded to meet with someone at the Douglas County courthouse. Ostdiek is also accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshall in September 2020 at several locations across Omaha.
When he gets out of prison, Ostdiek will be on supervised release for a year.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.