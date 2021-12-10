OHA contracts local vendors for snow removal, janitorial services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Housing Authority announced Friday that it has contracted with several local vendors to provide snow removal and janitorial services at its public and affordable housing developments.

“The provision of safe, quality housing has to be our top priority as an organization. In the past we have fallen short of fully meeting that goal with substandard external inspection scores and unacceptable property conditions,” said Joanie Poore, OHA Chief Executive Officer.

OHA says grounds maintenance and cleaning services were previously delivered by employees of OHA in the Utility Worker position but that position was eliminated Friday.

Their release explains that the members of Local Union 251 American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees rejected a proposed amendment in Nov. that would’ve allowed OHA to restructure the utility worker position to meet the health, safety, and operational needs. Therefore, OHA’s workforce was reduced by the 18 employees who were in those roles.

“It was always the preference of OHA management to retain employees to deliver these services. However, without the ability to ensure flexible scheduling to respond to unpredictable weather, as is common in the Midwest, the only option that helps OHA meet our goal of providing quality, safe housing is contracting for these services. This option also supports OHA’s responsibility to be good stewards of the public funds entrusted to our organization. Contracting these services is anticipated to save the organization over $480,000 in operational costs in 2022,” said Poore.

