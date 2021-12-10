Advertisement

NSP reports impaired driving, other citation numbers for Husker gamedays

The Nebraska State Patrol released arrest and citation numbers for their enforcement during the...
The Nebraska State Patrol released arrest and citation numbers for their enforcement during the seven home Nebraska football games this past fall.
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday the number of arrests made during the fall to assist with traffic flow and roadway safety during Husker football game days.

The NSP reports that troopers made 58 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 18 citations for open alcohol containers, and 12 minor in possession citations this fall.

Troopers say the enforcement, which ran during the seven home football Saturdays this fall, featured 31 DUI arrests in Lancaster County alone.

“Husker gamedays are great opportunities to gather with friends and fellow fans, but it’s important to make plans if your gameday experience involves alcohol,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander of Troop H, based in Lincoln.

“While the Husker football season is behind us this year, we encourage all motorists to do their part to keep Nebraska roads safe,” said Captain Caradori. “Always have a sober driver and always wear a seat belt.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Omaha pipe bomb arrest becomes federal case
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Nebraska homeowners thankful for refunds on cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha

Latest News

New Nebraska Medicine PSA by Black doctors encourages COVID-19 vaccine
New Nebraska Medicine PSA by Black doctors encourages COVID-19 vaccine
Crews hit natural gas line in Elkhorn, forcing evacuations
Crews hit natural gas line in Elkhorn, forcing evacuations
6 News First Alert: Road conditions
6 News First Alert: Road conditions - 4 p.m .
Motorcyclist injured in hit & run crash in Omaha
Motorcyclist injured in hit & run crash in Omaha