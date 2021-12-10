NSP reports impaired driving, other citation numbers for Husker gamedays

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday the number of arrests made during the fall to assist with traffic flow and roadway safety during Husker football game days.

The NSP reports that troopers made 58 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 18 citations for open alcohol containers, and 12 minor in possession citations this fall.

Troopers say the enforcement, which ran during the seven home football Saturdays this fall, featured 31 DUI arrests in Lancaster County alone.

“Husker gamedays are great opportunities to gather with friends and fellow fans, but it’s important to make plans if your gameday experience involves alcohol,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander of Troop H, based in Lincoln.

“While the Husker football season is behind us this year, we encourage all motorists to do their part to keep Nebraska roads safe,” said Captain Caradori. “Always have a sober driver and always wear a seat belt.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.