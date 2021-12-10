Advertisement

Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A southeast Nebraska man and his adult son are accused plotting to kill three people, including an underage boy, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

William Seeman Jr., 71, and his son, Derrie Seeman, 40, were arrested by deputies at their Liberty home Thursday morning and booked into the Gage County Detention Center.

According to investigators, the two had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, a juvenile male and an adult male in Blue Springs.

During an investigation, evidence was obtained that implicated the duo, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was notified of the arrests by the Gage County Victim Advocate’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Omaha pipe bomb arrest becomes federal case
Nebraska homeowners thankful for refunds on cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company
Early morning house fire under investigation in Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Dec. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 6 deaths, 2 vaccinated

Latest News

13th & O Motorcyclist Hit
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Rusty's 6 First Alert Forecast
Omaha man sentenced after convicted for impersonating a federal officer