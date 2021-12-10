Advertisement

Nebraska education organization survey: 1 in 3 teachers ready to quit

By Kevin Westhues and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A troubling new survey from the Nebraska State Education Association says schools across the state are experiencing a staffing shortfall, and existing staff are struggling.

Among the results the NSEA released Thursday:

  • 88% of educators say their school district is experiencing a para shortage
  • 97% say their school district is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage
  • 74% say they have had to cover classes for a colleague
  • 84% say they had an increase in student mental health concerns
  • 64% have experienced an increase in personal mental health concerns

Staff shortages, mental health concerns and pandemic-induced stress are pushing students and educators to the breaking...

Posted by Nebraska State Education Association on Thursday, December 9, 2021

One big concern for NSEA is that support staff like administrators, district office staff, others are also covering classes. In some cases, superintendents are driving buses, NSEA President Jenni Benson said in a livestream Thursday.

But one of the most troubling statistics: Nearly a third of educators said they plan to leave the field, Benson said.

”So not only are they leaving, we haven’t even filled the positions that we needed to fill in order to move forward 100% staffed because there is no one to step into those positions,” she said.

Benson said the NSEA is working to provide more tele-health and mental health options and are doing away with co-payments to allow for educators to get the support they need.

“Because bottom line is when you don’t have enough staff to meet the needs of the students, the students suffer,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
Nebraska doctors running out of options reaching out to people unvaccinated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect
City officials in Ralston will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to unveil the new name...
Ralston announces new name, partner for arena
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Omaha pipe bomb arrest becomes federal case

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased demand for pets as people seek adding a pet to...
BBB warns of online pet scams this holiday season
First Alert day
6 First Alert Day Friday: First snow of the season Friday evening!
First Alert Day Friday for Accumulating Snow
Snow blower parts in high demand
Snow blower parts in high demand