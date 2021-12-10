Nebraska education organization survey: 1 in 3 teachers ready to quit

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A troubling new survey from the Nebraska State Education Association says schools across the state are experiencing a staffing shortfall, and existing staff are struggling.

Among the results the NSEA released Thursday:

88% of educators say their school district is experiencing a para shortage

97% say their school district is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage

74% say they have had to cover classes for a colleague

84% say they had an increase in student mental health concerns

64% have experienced an increase in personal mental health concerns

One big concern for NSEA is that support staff like administrators, district office staff, others are also covering classes. In some cases, superintendents are driving buses, NSEA President Jenni Benson said in a livestream Thursday.

But one of the most troubling statistics: Nearly a third of educators said they plan to leave the field, Benson said.

”So not only are they leaving, we haven’t even filled the positions that we needed to fill in order to move forward 100% staffed because there is no one to step into those positions,” she said.

Benson said the NSEA is working to provide more tele-health and mental health options and are doing away with co-payments to allow for educators to get the support they need.

“Because bottom line is when you don’t have enough staff to meet the needs of the students, the students suffer,” she said.

