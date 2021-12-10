Advertisement

NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Huskers beat Illinois in three sets

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are back in a regional final with a three-set win against Illinois, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17. Nebraska will face the overall number two seed Texas in Austin Saturday night at 9 p.m. with a bid to the final four on the line. The Longhorns fell behind two sets to none Thursday night against Washington but swept the final three to advance.

Kayla Caffey hit .529 for Nebraska with a team-high 11 kills. Madi Kubik also had 11 kills. Lindsay Krause hit .429. The Huskers defense was great again, Illinois only hit .088 and with this result, the Huskers won all nine sets they played against Illinois. The match also started almost an hour behind schedule at 8:30 p.m. but it didn’t begin until close to 9:30 p.m.

