National spike in teen suicide attempts, deaths also a growing problem in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic has brought hardships to millions of Americans and teenagers are no exception.

Omaha hospitals are seeing a disturbing trend that is growing nationwide; an increasing number of suicide attempts and deaths, especially in kids ages 12 to 17.

“We’re seeing more death by suicide this year than the previous year,” says Tim Hron, a Mental Health Therapist with CHI Health Bergan Mercy.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that throughout 2020, there was a 31% increase in kids visiting emergency rooms because of mental health concerns compared to 2019.

Early in 2021, that number grew to nearly 51%, but just for one gender.

“They tend to see majority of their admissions female, probably over half to three-fourths, female versus male you know this year,” Hron says about CHI’s emergency department.

“Pre-pandemic the two most common mental health concerns were depression and anxiety, and then since the pandemic hit with all the different ways it’s impacted your youth especially, you know, transition to virtual learning, social isolation, more time on their screens, you know we’ve seen an increase in those admissions.”

Compared to young girls, the increase in suicide attempts for boys ages 12 to 17 has only grown by 4% since 2019.

Hron says there’s a reason why the numbers for girls are so much higher, and it’s not new information.

“You factor in social media impact where girls tend to put more emphasis on you know images and what they’re seeing out there, and a lot of those images aren’t real and that impacts them emotionally, they internalize those emotions, and that creates increased depression and that can lead to thoughts of suicide,” Hron says.

“Males, boys, they don’t tend to put as much emphasis on social media, they stay more in the present and it’s just increased throughout the pandemic, more teens are on their social media.”

Both Children’s Hospital and Methodist Hospital tell 6 News they have also seen an increase in young kids visiting the emergency departments due to suicide attempts or thoughts of suicide.

“I think one of the things we’re going to be seeing coming up here is more outreach and education to create awareness about how to access services and support because we really have some excellent services and support in the community and we’re fortunate for that.”

Hron says as parents and trusted adults to watch for signs of increased sadness or depression in your children.

Another important suggestion: managing how long they use their social media, and knowing what they’re viewing. Some apps have already taken steps to encourage limiting time on their apps.

Instagram’s CEO recently testified in front of Congress to talk about steps being taken to protect young users.

Hron says it’s also vital for parents and trusted adults to normalize having open and honest conversations about mental health with the kids in their lives, as it de-stigmatizes mental health and breaks down barriers.

“It’s very concerning,” he says. “It’s cause for alarm, we need to raise more awareness because this can be preventable by creating awareness to reduce stigma, creating access for kids to talk to someone they trust.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.