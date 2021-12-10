Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash

By Katherine Wiley
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police is investigating a hit-and-run incident that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to the scene at 13th and O Streets around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

They tell 6 News a motorcyclist was headed south on 13th Street when they were hit by a vehicle going in the same direction.

The vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived.

The motorcyclist was said to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

