Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police is investigating a hit-and-run incident that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers were called to the scene at 13th and O Streets around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.
They tell 6 News a motorcyclist was headed south on 13th Street when they were hit by a vehicle going in the same direction.
The vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived.
The motorcyclist was said to be in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
