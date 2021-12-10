Advertisement

Man from Mexico sentenced for methamphetamine offenses

By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced in a federal court on Wednesday for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents show that Roberto Luna-Nava of Durango, Mexico, was sentenced to 200 months imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Law enforcement says that in Aug. 2019, agents with the DEA in Sioux City began investigating Luna-Nava for his role in distributing large amounts of meth in the Norfolk, Nebraska, area. Agents say they bought 1/2 pound and pound quantities of the drug from Luna-Nava four separate times in Aug. and Sept. 2019.

Documents state that on Sept. 26, 2019, Luna-Nava was stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol and was in possession of one pound of methamphetamine. Officials say a search warrant executed on Luna-Nava’s residence and a storage shed located an additional 18 pounds of meth.

