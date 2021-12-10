Making a big comeback, vinyl sales skyrocket in the world of streaming, digital downloads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The old days are making a big comeback in the music industry.

According to the Record Industry Association of America, sales of vinyl records skyrocketed 94% in the first half of 2021 and accounted for the majority of the total physical music revenue.

Ayzia Barr is picking up new music in an old format. Ayzia says she remembers listening to vinyl records years ago.

“I grew up around it my dad always played albums, has a different sound higher quality for sure.”

More and more people are shopping for vinyl records. The numbers have been growing for years.

Mike Fratt is the General Manager of Homer’s Music in the Old Market. Homer’s is celebrating 50 years in business, over the years the store has changed gears to keep up with trends.

“It’s been an ever-shifting landscape of formats in the store whether it’s eight tracks or cassettes or vinyl or CD’s and now vinyl again and in fact, cassettes are making a comeback as well. With records, you actually participate in the listening process. You have to flip it over every 20 minutes, its got a big 12 by 12 art jacket to read the notes and information about the records so it’s a return to active music listening,” said Fratt.

There are some artists that are putting new music on vinyl only and trying to find the “classic records” can be hard to do.

“Vinyl pressing plants are tremendously backlogged a the moment, they’re eight or nine months behind so there’s a huge unmet demand out there. Like right now, I’m out of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors going into the last couple of weeks of Christmas and that’s been my biggest selling record for two, three years.”

With all the digital downloads and streaming services available, Ayzia is still buying vinyl and plans to buy more.

“It’s just fresh it seems, new even though it’s old.”

Mike says they are selling more turntables and turntable systems.

Industry officials added the high number of vinyl sales were more likely impacted by store closures during the pandemic and last year’s Record Store Day, traditionally the biggest sales day of the year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.