Former Hy-Vee employee accused of faking purchases to steal $20,000 from register

(WAFB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former employee of a Lincoln Hy-Vee store is accused of faking purchases to steal money from the cash register, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

According to managers of the North 84th Street Hy-Vee, between June 20 and Dec. 8, more than 100 false transactions were recorded with the sale of cigarettes.

Investigators said the false purchases allowed the cash register to open, where Melvin Mosley, 24, would pocket cash. He stole a total of $20,474 by the time he was caught, LPD investigators said.

Mosley was arrested Thursday following an investigation by LPD.

He was booked into the Lancaster County Jail for felony theft by deception.

