Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our first taste of winter Friday night, then we’re on record watch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve issued a First Alert Day for Friday. We’ll begin to see a change over to snow for the metro around 6 PM... this may bring some slow downs to the evening drive. The evening drive should be spared from the worst conditions.

6 PM forecast (wowt)

Once snow changes over we’ll quickly start to see it accumulate thanks to chilly conditions... this, combined with gusty winds as high as the 30s and 40s, will create poor travel conditions for evening and late night drivers.

Visibility forecast (wowt)

Snow chances will continue through the night with the best window for accumulation between 6 PM and 1 AM... we’ll see snow intensity wind down after 1 AM and snow will clear out to the E early Saturday morning.

8 PM forecast (wowt)

Midnight forecast (wowt)

Highest totals will keep to our northern counties with a decrease in accumulation as we head S... we’ll see a lot of initial melting on paved surfaces but wet roads may become icy overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses:

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

Snow forecast (wowt)

We’ll drop into the 20s overnight as the chilliest air settles in.... from there a quick warm up in sight with mid 40s Saturday and low 50s by Sunday. The weekend offers plenty of sun too.

Highs climb to the low 50s Sunday and by Tuesday we’re taking aim at 60s... possibly 70s on Wednesday! Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be record setters but Wednesday will also be a very windy day.

