Columbus woman sentenced for conspiracy of methamphetamine distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 36-year-old woman from Columbus was sentenced in a federal court on Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents show that Megan Louise Andersen was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Investigators say that on Nov. 18, 2020, law enforcement in Columbus made a traffic stop after observing Andersen driving from a suspected drug residence. During the stop, police say they received permission to search the vehicle and located methamphetamine.

A passenger in the vehicle reportedly told the officer that they would find methamphetamine in the residence the two had just left. Documents show that police obtained a search warrant based on information gathered during the traffic stop and located approximately 132 grams of meth in a bedroom used by Andersen.

During a post-arrest interview, law enforcement say Andersen admitted to selling approximately six ounces of methamphetamine during the prior two weeks.

